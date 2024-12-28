Anupam Kher-Hansal Mehta Trade Nasty Barbs Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Biopic The Accidental Prime Minister

Industry stalwarts Anupam Kher and Hansal Mehta have engaged in a social media banter over the former's film The Accidental Prime Minister. Released in 2019, the film was a biographical drama on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and was criticised for its biased viewpoint. The film came under the spotlight once again after the unfortunate demise of Dr Manmohan Singh on December 26. Journalist Vir Sanghvi took to his social media account to criticise the film which led to a row between Anupam Kher and Hansal Mehta.

Anupam Kher calls Hansal Mehta ‘hypocrite, full of double standards'

Journalist Vir Sanghvi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share, “If you want to remember the lies that were told about Manmohan Singh, you should rewatch The Accidental Prime Minister. It is not only one of the worst Hindi movies ever made but is an example of how media was used to tarnish the name of a good man." Agreeing with his comments, director Hansal Mehta wrote, “+100". This, however, did not sit well with Anupam Kher, who played the lead role in the film.



A screengrab of Anupam Kher and Hansal Mehta's post | ImagE: X

Replying to Hansal Mehta, Anupam Kher wrote, “The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee also for it. So for him to say 100% to #VirSanghvi’s comment is so messed up and full of double standards! Not that I agree with Mr. Sanghvi but we are all capable of doing bad or indifferent work. But we should OWN it. Not like #HansalMehta trying to earn some brownies from a certain section of people. Common Hansal!! Grow up! I still have all our videos and pics of the shoot together!"

Hansal Mehta responds to Anupam Kher

Hansal Mehta reacted to Anupam's strong post calmly. Acknowledging his mistakes, the Scam director mentioned, “Of course I own my mistakes, Mr. Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can’t I, sir? I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to. Can you deny that? But it doesn’t mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgment."

A screengrab of Hansal Mehta's post | Image: X



Mehta also offered to make amends and wrote, “Call me names if you wish. Apologies if I’ve inadvertently hurt you. Sending love to you. Whenever you wish, we will speak and clear the air. I will not give space to trolls to distort this further and have a field day at our expense. Good night, belated X’mas greetings, and a happy new year in advance. To you and all the hyperactive trolls."

Hansal Mehta expresses his regret on Dr Manmohan Singh's passing

A screengrab of Hansal Mehta's post | Image: X