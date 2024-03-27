×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Anupam Kher Introduces Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara For His Directorial Movie Tanvi The Great

On his 69th birthday, National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher announced his next directorial project. The film was titled Tanvi The Great.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher with Japanese DOP
Anupam Kher with Japanese DOP | Image:Instagram
On his 69th birthday, National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher announced his next directorial project. The film has been titled Tanvi The Great. Amid the anticipation surrounding the film, Anupam announced that DOP Keiko Nakahara has come onboard with the film.

Anupam Kher introduces DOP Keiko Nakahara

A while ago, Anupam Kher had announced that Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani is crafting the music for Tanvi The Great. Now, he has announced that International acclaimed Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara has joined the sets of the film. Sharing the news, Anupam Kher wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy and Honoured to present the #DirectorOfPhotography of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat, Ms. Keiko Nakahara from Japan. Having worked with her for almost three weeks now I can see our story beautifully turning into reality. Jai Ho! 😍❤️🙏 #DOP #Cinema #Movies #Musical @anupamkherstudio."

Meanwhile, DOP Keiko Nakahara shared,"When I read the script of Tanvi The Great, I connected with it immediately. The story's universal appeal beckoned me emotionally in a very special way. Now after being on board and working with Anupam Kher for over three weeks, I realised that as a Director, his vision also has a dimension of spontaneity that creates great momentum for our creative collaboration. And it is immensely satisfying for me to be able to capture that vision with all its energy."

What is the storyline of Tanvi The Great?

Without divulging much, Anupam Kher shared that it is a musical story of passion, courage and innocence. "Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio." Tanvi The Great is produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

