Updated February 24th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Anupam Kher Keeps A Chair Empty In Memory Of Satish Kaushik During Kaagaz 2 Promotions

Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of Kaagaz 2. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and late actor Satish Kaushik in the lead role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher | Image:Satish Kaushik/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of the film Kaagaz 2. The film stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and Darshan Kumaar.  The film is one of Satish Kaushik's last films as he died in 2023 due to a heart attack. Ahead of the film’s release, Anupam opened up about the film and his memories of the late actor. 

Anupam Kher says Kaagaz 2 was Satish Kaushik’s passion project 

Anupam Kher is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Kaagaz 2. During the promotion, he made his close friend and late actor Satish Kaushik part of the event by keeping a chair for him. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta, and late actor Satish Kaushik in the lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on March 1.

Official poster of Kaagaz 2 | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram 

Talking to ANI, The Kashmir Files actor said, “It was his (Satish Kaushik) passion project. He was working for 2 years on this project. This is based on true incidents. He was so passionate about the subject. He met many people, the protests taken out by political parties and other organisations, however genuine the cause is for their coming on the streets but a section of people get affected by it. In this movie, the daughter of Satish Kaushik's character could become an IAS officer but she meets with an accident and there is a political rally going on and her ambulance gets stuck in it and she dies. I play the role of the lawyer who defends the daughter of Satish Jee in the movie.”

Smriti Kalra on how Satish Kaushik briefed her about her character 

Smriti Kalra, who plays a lead actress in the movie, got candid about her role and how Satish Kaushik briefed her about the character. She said, "In this film, I play Tanisha. Tanisha is portraying the girl of today's generation. She is aware, well educated and she is aware of the rights as well. When I say I 'aaj ki ladki', why I am stressing on it, social media, we all use social media. How social media can be used for correct cause and its impact. Everything comes with problem and a solution. So, the underlying problem, which showed in our promo also is the right to freedom of movement. If it's being hampered, then what should be done for that. As I said problem comes with a solution and how to reach that solution. Tanisha is a catalyst. She shows how social media can be utilized in it's best possible way. It's a very powerful tool. If I may I add more when Satish Sir explained role of Tanisha to me. I need a girl with a substance just not a girl who is on the screen and she lights up the screen but there should be weight in the character."

Sharing about his bond with Satish Kaushik, producer Ganesh Jain said, "Satish jee and I were very good friends. We use to meet on every Sunday to discuss stories. We had also made a film which was success. He brought this story of Kaagaz 2. It was such a good story that it is relatable to today's time. And we also use to listen to his songs. We liked the songs and we said that Satish jee, you should definitely make this film because this is today's film, it will have a good impact on the audience."

Published February 24th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

