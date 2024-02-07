Advertisement

Ayodhya is geared up for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir. On Sunday, several celebs, who were invited to attend the event, were seen checking in the city. Among them were Rajinikanth and Anupam Kher. Speaking of which, a while ago, Anupam Kher shared a photo of him posing with the superstar as they met each other ahead of the grab ceremony.

When Anupam Kher met Rajinikanth

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared a photo in which Rajinikanth is hugging the Vaccine War actor. It seems the two legendary actors are staying in the same hotel in Ayodhya. Sharing the photo, the veteran star wrote, "Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar #RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, #Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram! #Thalaiva".

Before jetting off to Ayodhya, Anupam Kher was snapped at Mumbai airport where he interacted with the media and expressed his excitement. He said, "It is a very good feeling. We all have waited for this day for a very long time. Jai Shree Ram.” The actor also assured the photographers at the airport that he would offer prayers on their behalf as well.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Anupam Kher leaves for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.



He says "It is a very good feeling. We all have waited for this day for a very long time. Jai Shree Ram..." pic.twitter.com/nktgLrcPP9 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Apart from Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Shankar Mahadevan and Shefali Shah landed in the city on Sunday, while Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff a few days ago.

More about the ceremony

Ahead of the ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are expected to arrive in the city. The ceremony is expected to start at 12:20 PM and might conclude at 1 PM.