Updated April 13th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Kaushik On His Birth Anniversary: Miss Your Physical Presence

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shared a friendship that spanned decades. Kaushik's birth anniversary, was recently commemorated by Kher.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher
Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9. The veteran actor, best known for having cultivated his own comedic brand of roles, had struck up a friendship during their time at the National School of Drama. The friendship evidently stood the test of time. Anupam Kher has often taken to his social media handle to reminisce about their friendship - the most recent being on Kaushik's birth anniversary.

Anupam Kher says Satish Kaushik's memory is infectious


Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a roulette of pictures, capturing some precious moments with his late friend, Satish Kaushik. The post was made in lieu of commemorating the latter's birth anniversary. The adjoining caption sweetly detailed how all things big and small, remind Anupam of Satish. 

An excerpt from the caption to the post read, "Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness where ever you. For me you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!" The caption also went onto detail how much Kher misses spending time with Kaushik - particularly mentioning the late actor's tendency to crib and their ritual of gossiping together.

Anupam Kher shares an update on the progress of Tanvi the Great


An interesting part of Kher's post for Kaushik, was the brief update the veteran actor shared about his upcoming film, Tanvi the Great. Kher revealed how Tanvi the Great, currently in its 34th day of filming, has already incorporated some suggestions made by Kaushik, prior to his passing. The note also quipped how Kaushik's "bad" suggestions, were duly discarded. Tanvi the Great is being directed by Kher himself and was announced on the occasion of his birthday, dated March 7, earlier this year. 

An excerpt from the caption to the post read, "An update about #TanviTheGreat- we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touch wood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad one I have kept aside..." Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 last year, at the age of 66. The cause of his death was a heart attack the veteran actor suffered. 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

