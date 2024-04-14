Advertisement

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9. The veteran actor, best known for having cultivated his own comedic brand of roles, had struck up a friendship during their time at the National School of Drama. The friendship evidently stood the test of time. Anupam Kher has often taken to his social media handle to reminisce about their friendship - the most recent being on Kaushik's birth anniversary.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher says Satish Kaushik's memory is infectious



Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a roulette of pictures, capturing some precious moments with his late friend, Satish Kaushik. The post was made in lieu of commemorating the latter's birth anniversary. The adjoining caption sweetly detailed how all things big and small, remind Anupam of Satish.

Advertisement

An excerpt from the caption to the post read, "Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness where ever you. For me you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!" The caption also went onto detail how much Kher misses spending time with Kaushik - particularly mentioning the late actor's tendency to crib and their ritual of gossiping together.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher shares an update on the progress of Tanvi the Great



An interesting part of Kher's post for Kaushik, was the brief update the veteran actor shared about his upcoming film, Tanvi the Great. Kher revealed how Tanvi the Great, currently in its 34th day of filming, has already incorporated some suggestions made by Kaushik, prior to his passing. The note also quipped how Kaushik's "bad" suggestions, were duly discarded. Tanvi the Great is being directed by Kher himself and was announced on the occasion of his birthday, dated March 7, earlier this year.

Advertisement

An excerpt from the caption to the post read, "An update about #TanviTheGreat- we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touch wood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad one I have kept aside..." Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 last year, at the age of 66. The cause of his death was a heart attack the veteran actor suffered.