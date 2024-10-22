sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 12:38 IST, October 22nd 2024

Anupam Kher vs Naseeruddin Shah: The Kashmir Files Actor Addresses 4-year-long Feud With Old Friend

Anupam Kher vs Naseeruddin Shah: The Kashmir Files actor has finally adressed the feud with his A Wednesday co-star that started with Shah calling him 'clown'.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in a still from A Wednesday
Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in a still from A Wednesday | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:34 IST, October 22nd 2024