Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday on May 1. The actress celebrated the day with her husband Virat Kohli and players from his IPL team. Photos of the intimate celebration are now doing rounds on social media.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli step out for an intimate dinner

On May 3, days after Anushka’s birthday, photos from her celebration went viral online. The actress rang in her special day with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple was joined by other cricketers Faff Du Plessis, Glen Maxwell and their partners. The gang stepped out for a meal in Bangalore. For the uninitiated, Virat Kohli is currently partaking in the ongoing Indian Premiere League as a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

A photo from the celebration was shared by a chef Manu Chandra. Sharing the photo he wrote in the caption, “Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots of absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday Anushka Sharma.” Additionally, Anushka too reshared a photo from the bash shared by the RCB captain Faff Du Plessis. He shared a picture of the group with the caption, “Great night spent with good people.” Virat and Anushka seemed to have taken a break from parental duties tending to their children Vamika and 3-month-old Akaay.

Virat Kohli pens a note for his wife Anushka Sharma

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma’s birthday, her husband Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to share unseen pictures of the Pari actress. He also shared a couple of pictures with himself. Along with the photos, he penned a note extending wishes for his wife.

In the caption, Virat wrote, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light of our world world. We love you so much .” Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 in Lake Como, Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Three years later, the couple embraced parenthood again and welcomed their son Akaay in February earlier this year.