Anushka Sharma Returns Home After Weekend Getaway To Alibaug Sans Virat Kohli | Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, recently seen at Premanand Maharaj Ji's ashram, have returned to Mumbai. On Sunday morning, the couple was photographed at the Gateway of India before heading to Alibaug. However, when the Sultan actress returned to Mumbai early Monday morning, she was spotted travelling solo, without Virat by her side.

Anushka is back in Mumbai but without Virat Kohli

The couple had made the trip to Alibaug on Sunday, but it seems Akaay’s mom headed back to the city without hubby. Anushka Sharma was spotted returning to Mumbai early this morning.

A video shared on social media shows Anushka hurrying into a hotel opposite the Gateway of India. She passed by photographers who greeted her with a cheerful "good morning". Although she initially rushed past them, she acknowledged their greetings with a "thank you" gesture, signalling them to stop taking pictures.

On Monday morning, she arrived at the Gateway of India by speed boat. For the casual outing, she wore a black t-shirt with white pyjamas, pairing the look with stylish sunglasses and a sleek black bag.

Videos of their mini trip going viral.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were last spotted at Guru Premanand Maharaj Ji Dham

A few days ago, the couple, along with their two children, were snapped at spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj Ji at Vrindavan Dham. The video of their visit went viral on the internet that shows them bowing down in front of the spiritual leader. In another video, the couple could be seen attentively listening to the sermon delivered by the spiritual Guru.