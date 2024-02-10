English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Anushka Sharma Returns To Social Media Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Netizens Ask About 'Good News'

AB de Villiers recently confirmed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 2nd pregnancy. The news spread quickly, making Virushka trend on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Image:Virat Kohli/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AB de Villiers recently sent social media into a frenzy by revealing that his one-time Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

"Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (are) expecting their second child, so Virat Kohli is spending his time with his family," AB De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel. Married on December 11, 2017, Virat and Anushka had their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. While he backtracked his statement later, the news spread like wildfire making Virushka one of the top trends on social media.

Advertisement

Anushka breaks social media hiatus

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from social media for a few weeks now, returned on Instagram and posted a video. This came while her pregnancy rumours are rife and confirmation whether she is actually expecting her first child or not is awaited.

Advertisement

In the comments sections, netizens tried to question Anushka over her rumoured pregnancy. "Bhabhi ji jaldi good news dedo hme apne bhatije ka intezar hai (sic)," read one comment. Another social media user wrote, "Bhabhi ji jldi se khush khabri de do mujhe apne bhatije ka intezar hai (sic)."

Advertisement

What sparked the rumours of Anushka Sharma's 2nd pregnancy?

Earlier, Virat Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests against England just before the start of the first match of the series at Hyderabad, informing skipper Rohit Sharma and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he was withdrawing because of "personal reasons".

Advertisement

Since his withdrawal, there has been speculation on social media about the reasons for his decision, with some speculating that he and Anushka were expecting another child while others speculated that he is staying away from the team because of a serious health issue in his family.

(With IANS inputs)

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News27 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World35 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement