Anushka Sharma Returns To Social Media Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Netizens Ask About 'Good News'

AB de Villiers recently sent social media into a frenzy by revealing that his one-time Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

"Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (are) expecting their second child, so Virat Kohli is spending his time with his family," AB De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel. Married on December 11, 2017, Virat and Anushka had their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021. While he backtracked his statement later, the news spread like wildfire making Virushka one of the top trends on social media.

Anushka breaks social media hiatus

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from social media for a few weeks now, returned on Instagram and posted a video. This came while her pregnancy rumours are rife and confirmation whether she is actually expecting her first child or not is awaited.

In the comments sections, netizens tried to question Anushka over her rumoured pregnancy. "Bhabhi ji jaldi good news dedo hme apne bhatije ka intezar hai (sic)," read one comment. Another social media user wrote, "Bhabhi ji jldi se khush khabri de do mujhe apne bhatije ka intezar hai (sic)."

What sparked the rumours of Anushka Sharma's 2nd pregnancy?

Earlier, Virat Kohli had pulled out of the first two Tests against England just before the start of the first match of the series at Hyderabad, informing skipper Rohit Sharma and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he was withdrawing because of "personal reasons".

Since his withdrawal, there has been speculation on social media about the reasons for his decision, with some speculating that he and Anushka were expecting another child while others speculated that he is staying away from the team because of a serious health issue in his family.

(With IANS inputs)

