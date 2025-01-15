Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Getting Ready For Griha Pravesh Ceremony At Alibaug Home? Preparation Videos Go Viral

For the past few days, we have been observing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's frequent visits to Alibaug. It has now been reported that the couple's house that was under construction is complete and today is seemingly hosting a Griha Pravesh ceremony. A paparazzo shared a video on social media showcasing the preparation is underway and claimed that it will be their new residence in India.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to host Griha Pravesh today?

In a video shared by a paparazzo, men could be seen loading the ferry to Alibaug with bags containing puja essentials. The next frame shows, a priest sitting on the ferry. "Virushka's dream house is built in Alibaug and its time for pooja , We snapped Pandit Ji Today as he is off to new home greh pravesh Pooja , Virat Anushka while in India will be staying here . Its there dream house. Akaay and Vamika are also joining Pooja (sic)," read the caption.

It is being reported that in India, Alibaug's property will be their new residence instead of their Mumbai house located in Worli's Omkar 1973.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli slammed for not wearing life jackets on speedboat

In the past few days, several videos of the couple went viral on social media, showing them getting into the ferry ride for a mini vacation. However, they did not wear life jackets while travelling to Alibaug, which caught the attention of a user on X.

A user wrote, "No life jackets? People seem to have forgotten the recent accident at Gateway of India where 13 lives were lost!"