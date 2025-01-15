Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Perform Grihpravesh In Their ₹32 Crore Alibaug Bungalow, Venue Decked Up | WATCH

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: The actor-cricketer couple seem to have added another plush property to their real estate portfolio. Their holiday home in Alibaug has been decked up, reportedly for their grihpravesh ceremony. A video of the decorated gate is now circulating online.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's holiday home decked up for grihpravesh

On January 15, several videos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Alibaug home began circulating online. Earlier, in a video shared by a paparazzo, men could be seen loading the ferry to Alibaug with bags containing puja essentials. The next frame shows, a priest sitting on the ferry. "Virushka's dream house is built in Alibaug and it's time for pooja, We snapped Pandit Ji Today as he is off to a new home greh Pravesh Pooja, Virat Anushka while in India will be staying here. It's their dream house. Akaay and Vamika are also joining Pooja (sic)," read the caption.

Later in the day, a video showed the decorated gates of their bungalow. The visuals show the gates decorated with garlands, indicating an auspicious ceremony. It is being reported that in India, Alibaug property will be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's new residence instead of their Mumbai house located in Worli's Omkar 1973.

Have Virat Kohli -Anushka Sharma shifted to London permanently?

Earlier last year, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20 format of cricket following the ICC World Cup 2024. In an interaction with the media, the former skipper mentioned moving away from the public eye to enjoy more time with his family. This was followed by his hasty exit from India after the World Cup win, seemingly to join Anushka and the kids in London.