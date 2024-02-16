Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli To Not Welcome 2nd Child In India? Harsh Goenka Drops Hint In Viral Post

Harsh Goenka took to his social media handle X to pen a cryptic note hinting at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's second child. His post has since gone viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Reports around Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second baby has been doing the rounds on the internet for quite sometime now. Amid this, industrialist Harsh Goenka's post on his social media has caused a stir. Harsh Goenka posted a cryptic note on X which seemingly suggested that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child soon.

Anushka and Virat | Image: X

 

Harsh Goenka's cryptic post goes viral

Harsh Goenka took to his social media handle X to pen a cryptic note hinting at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. He further pondered whether the child should inherit his father's cricketing talent or his mother's artistic career. Harsh Goenka wrote, "A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon."

Harsh Goenka's post | Image: X

 

Harsh Goenka's post soon went viral as fans began to speculate that he was hinting at Anushka Sharma's pregnancy. A social media user commented, "Vamika cutey didi banne wali hain🔥." Meanwhile, another social media user wrote, "We know whom you are talking about...Wishing good luck to king and his family...🐐👑 #ViratKohli." Fans have speculated that Harsh Goenka's post is towards Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they are expecting their first child together. However, the couple has not confirmed the news yet.

Anushka and Virat | Image: X

 

AB de Villiers confirms that Anushka Sharma is welcoming her second child with Virat Kohli

Earlier, cricketer AB de Villiers confirmed in his YouTube channel that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. However, he later denied and said that he made a big mistake by circulating the wrong information. He even apologised for his remarks and sent his best wishes to the couple. He further urged people to respect Virat Kohli's privacy. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

