Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently embraced parenthood for the second time. The actor-cricketer couple are currently in Bengaluru owing to the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches in which Virat plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On May 11, the couple seemingly took time off from their professional commitments to step out on a dinner date.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted on a dinner date

Anushka Sharma has kept a low profile ever since she gave birth to her son Akaay in London. The new mom has accompanied her husband Virat to Bengaluru for his IPL matches. While the couple have been enjoying their time away from the limelight, their photos often make it to social media through fan accounts.

On May 11, a photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from a restaurant in Bengaluru found its way to social media. In the photo, shared by the actress’ fan account, the couple could be seen twinning in black. They were accompanied by friends for the outing and even clicked a picture with the staff of the cafe. The outing comes after Virat’s team RCB won the match against Punjab Kings by 6- runs on May 9.

Anushka Sharma back in the stadium to cheer for Virat Kohli

On May 4, Anushka Sharma attended the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Gujarat Titans, held at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. The actress often takes to the stands to cheer for her husband and the former Indian team skipper. Several photos and videos of Anushka from the stadium went viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma in the Chinnaswamy stadium. pic.twitter.com/zzNbmNY9Zv — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh)

In the videos from inside the stadium, Anushka could be seen cheering for Virat as he made an impressive 42 runs in the match. The new mother donned a light blue shirt and teamed it with a sports cap and matching bottoms. For the unversed, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match against Gujarat Titans by four wickets.