Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a son, on February 15. The actress' pregnancy rumours were rife on social media for a while, and now the parents have confirmed the news of welcoming their second child in a social media post. Anushka shared a post in which he she revealed the baby boy's name - Akaay. The Chakda Xpress actress addressed the little one as "Vamika's little brother".

Social media was flooded with happy reactions as the news of Virushka's second baby became official.

Anushka-Virat welcome ‘Vamika’s little brother' into the world

Announcing the arrival of their son, Anushka Sharma wrote, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into the world.” Anushka's pregnancy rumours had been rife for a while. They gathered pace when the actress was snapped at various matches of team India last year at the Cricket World Cup, seemingly hiding her baby bump with loosely-fitted clothes.

A few days back, Harsh Goenka's post on X (formerly Twitter), stoked further curiosity. He claimed that Anushka is pregnant and the baby will be born in London. Although it is not certain where the couple welcomed their baby, it is happy news for the fans that their family has grown by one.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli relationship timeline

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli in December 2017. The actress then took a break from acting in 2018 after the release of her movie Zero. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Since then, Anushka has not worked in any of the films, barring a cameo role in Qala (2022) and ad shoots. She is slated to make a comeback with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. While the actress has already wrapped up shooting, the film’s release date is not known as of now. It will stream on Netflix.