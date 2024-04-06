Advertisement

After their successful musical collaborations in Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha, the duo of director Imtiaz Ali and musician AR Rahman are back together in Amar Singh Chamkila. The film follows the story of popular 80s grassroots Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was shot dead along with his wife and singing partner Amarjot. It will start streaming on Netflix from April 12. Rahman shared his take on veteran stars not getting as many playback opportunities in movies as before.

Rahman says 'overusing' singers 'kills them'

AR Rahman, who works with a pool of singers, said that popular singers fall prey to "overuse" after their rise to popularity. “The unfortunate truth is if somebody becomes popular, everybody goes to the person. They overuse that person and kill them," Rahman told PTI.

A file photo of AR Rahman | Image: Instagram

Amar Singh Chamkila will see lead stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra sing several songs. The other numbers, sung by Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Rahman, Arijit Singh and others, play in the backdrop.

Advertisement

How Ali and Rahman's collaborations came to be

According to PTI, Ali and Rahman's is a connection that goes beyond a simple director-composer equation. It’s one that started on a poetic note with Ali reciting Punjabi preacher-poet Baba Farid's famous lines Kaga Sab Tan Khaiyo to the Tamil-speaking Rahman during the narration of Rockstar.

Advertisement

A file photo of Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman | Image: X

"He didn't know anything about my work," Ali told PTI, recalling his first meeting with the Oscar-winning music maestro. "I liked his hair," added Rahman about his director’s famous mop of curls.