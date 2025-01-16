Are Taimur And Jeh Safe? Here's How Saif Ali Khan's Family Is Doing After Knife Attack On Actor At His Bandra Home

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: The Bollywood star was attacked late Wednesday after a scuffle broke out between Saif and an unknown person. Following the attack, Saif suffered 6 injuries, including one on his arm, as revealed by his wife Kareena Kapoor's team. The actor was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery. A while ago, the doctors shared that the actor was out of danger.

Are Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan safe?

It has been reported that at the time of the incident, Taimur and Jeh were present in the house. They were asleep in their bedroom. So the question arises how are they reeling with the incident? Well, the kids are doing fine, per Kareena's statement. The actress' team issued a statement confirming the incident and assured the fans that the family was doing fine.

Team Kareena's statement read, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."

Kareena Kapoor loses cool on her staff

A video showed Kareena Kapoor in loungewear outside her residence in the wee hours of the night when her husband Saif was stabbed. She appeared animated as she spoke aggressively to the house staff outside the home. Two women, seemingly staffers at the couple's home surround Kareena with a man standing by her side. The video was captured hours after the stabbing incident.

On Thursday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor was snapped arriving at the hospital to check on Saif after the doctors announced that the surgery was complete and the actor was out of danger.

Saif Ali Khan's kids Sara and Ibrahim visit the father at the hospital

Early today, Thursday, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to meet their father, Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan out of danger

On the health condition of Saif, his team issued an official statement; saying, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident.”