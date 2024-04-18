Advertisement

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is currently featured in a vodcast Dumb Biryani, where the star kid appears with his family and friends and discusses various aspects of life. In a recent episode, Malaika made a guest appearance, where she opened up about her marriage plans. The 50-year-old actress has been dating Arjun Kapoor for years now and they seem to be going steady in their relationship.

Every year rumours spark about the couple getting hitched, but they rubbish them saying that they are happy and enjoying the current phase. This time, Malaika's son has asked the big question, read on to know, the actress' response.

(A file photo of Malaika and son Arhaan | Image: Instagram)

When are you getting married mother? Arhaan Khan asks Malaika Arora

“The nation wants to know when are you getting married mother?” Arhaan asks his mother, before adding, “I want an exact date, a venue, a destination, and to whom.” To this, she replied, “I’m better off eating a mirchi. I can’t answer that. I don’t know have an answer to it. I think I’m living my best life now.”

(A file photo of Arjun and Malaika | Image: Instagram)

Malaika has always remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. They are often snapped on dinner dates or arriving at events together. The couple was last snapped in Mumbai in March. Arjun, who attended a fashion event, was seen dropping off Malaika at her residence.

(A file photo of Arjun and Malaika | Image: Varinder Chawla)

When Arjun Kapoor addressed the wedding rumours at a chat show

Last year, Arjun, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, attended a chat show, where he opened up about his relationship with Malaika. He said, "I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes. I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing."

When asked about the next step in their relationship, Arjun Kapoor said, "I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."

The couple reportedly started dating in 2018 and made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.