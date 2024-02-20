Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Other Celebs Land In Goa For Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Wedding

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot. After dating for several years, the couple will exchange vows on February 21 in Goa in the presence of close friends and family. Ahead of the day, several Bollywood celebrities have arrived in Goa to partake in the wedding festivities.

Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana land in Goa

On February 20, a day before the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, several Bollywood actors and well-known personalities were spotted at the Goa airport. Sources close to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have informed Pinkvilla that popular celebrity musician DJ Ganesh will be playing for the mehendi and sangeet ceremony. As per the source, the Sangeet and mehendi ceremony of the couple will be held in Goa today, January 20. Additionally, a reception ceremony will also be held for the couple on January 21 which he will be playing for too.

Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap arrived in Goa today. Apart from him, ace director David Dhawan was also spotted at the airport. His son Varun Dhawan along with his wife Natasha Dalal are already in Goa for the wedding. Additionally, Arjun Kapoor also arrived in style in Goa to attend the festivities. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundrra, who are reported to perform at the sangeet night, also arrived in Goa.

Jackky Bhagnani gifts heart-warming song for lady love Rakul Preet Singh as wedding present

Producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has the perfect wedding present for his soon-to-be bride Rakul Preet Singh. Jackky, who is all set to tie the knot with Rakul on Wednesday at the picturesque locale of Goa, has got a special love song for the actress. The song is a personal gift from Jackky to Rakul, adding an extra touch of romance to their upcoming wedding. A close source reveals, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul, and it will be a part of their marriage celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and something that she will always remember."

Despite having the recorded song ready, Jackky remains tight-lipped, wanting Rakul to experience the magic first-hand during their intimate wedding in Goa. The Haldi ceremony has already taken place on Monday evening, which was attended by close friends and family. The wedding will be taking place on February 21, after which they will join work and give their honeymoon a skip for the time being.

