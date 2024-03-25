×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Arjun Kapoor Shares A Heartbreaking Post On Holi, Says 'I Hate This Day, I Hate This Feeling'

On March 25, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional post remembering his mother on her death anniversary.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
While the whole of India is celebrating the festival of colours on March 25, it's not a happy day for actor Arjun Kapoor. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share how he hates this day and the feeling. It's not the festival that the Gunday actor hates, but the date which took away his mother from him twelve years ago.

Image credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shares a heartbreaking post

Arjun Kapoor, on Monday, took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback photo of himself from his childhood with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, and sister Anshula Kapoor. Remembering his mother on her death anniversary, the actor penned a long note. He wrote, "I hate this day I hate this feeling I hate the fact that I’m running out of pictures with U Maa… I hate not being able to say the word Mom or Maa anymore… I hate not seeing ur Mom flash on my phone… I hate that u were taken away from us… I have no choice but to pretend to be ok… to keep moving forward… to try and make a life… but it will always be incomplete without u… I will always be broken without u…"

He added, "I miss u I wish u had never left… things would be different I would be different maybe I would have smiled a lot more and a lot more easily… smile wherever u are Maa cause without u around I always find it tough to smile or even live…"

What do we know about Mona Shourie?

Mona Shourie was the first wife of film producer Boney Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on 1983 and welcomed two children -- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, thirteen years later, the couple divorced each other and Boney Kapoor married Sridevi.

Image credit: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Even after her divorce, Mona continued to live with her in-laws until her death on March 25, 2012. She was diagnosed with cancer. She breathed her last at the age of 48 due to multiple organ failure and a battle with cancer and hypertension. 

