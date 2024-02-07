Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade Meets Kartik Aaryan, Says Chandu Champion Actor Made Him Feel 'Unfit'

Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade showers praise on Kartik Aaryan's exceptional physical transformation for his upcoming film Chandu Champion based on war hero.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chandu Champion
Chandu Champion | Image:Chandu Champion
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Virdhawal Khade who is a renowned sportsperson and Arjuna Awardee recently expressed admiration for Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was praised for his remarkable physical transformation for the upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Taking to social media, Khade shared his excitement about being part of the film and lauded Kabir Khan for involving him in his first Bollywood experience.

Virdhawal Khade praises Kartik Aaryan

In a social media post, Virdhawal Khade shared his thrill about being involved in Chandu Champion and expressed gratitude to Kabir Khan for the opportunity. Despite clarifying that he is not acting in the film, Khade praised Kartik Aaryan's progress over the past 8-10 months, highlighting the actor's dedication to his role. He humorously shared that Aaryan's transformation has left him feeling unfit and a little fat.

 

Kartik Aaryan's commitment to his role as Chandu Champion is evident through his incredible physical transformation earning praise. The actor has undergone rigorous training to embody the character convincingly. Virdhawal Khade's acknowledgment adds to the list of commendations for Aaryan's dedication to his craft.

Advertisement

Anticipation for Chandu Champion rising by the day 

As anticipation builds for Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has teased fans with a striking new look from the film, portraying his character as a soldier. The collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan has stirred excitement among audiences, making it one of the most awaited projects. 

Advertisement

With a lineup that includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dharma's epic war saga, Aaryan continues to make waves in the Bollywood landscape.

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info18 minutes ago

  5. Army Inducts Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi-NCR

    Defence18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement