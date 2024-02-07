Advertisement

Virdhawal Khade who is a renowned sportsperson and Arjuna Awardee recently expressed admiration for Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was praised for his remarkable physical transformation for the upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Taking to social media, Khade shared his excitement about being part of the film and lauded Kabir Khan for involving him in his first Bollywood experience.

Virdhawal Khade praises Kartik Aaryan

In a social media post, Virdhawal Khade shared his thrill about being involved in Chandu Champion and expressed gratitude to Kabir Khan for the opportunity. Despite clarifying that he is not acting in the film, Khade praised Kartik Aaryan's progress over the past 8-10 months, highlighting the actor's dedication to his role. He humorously shared that Aaryan's transformation has left him feeling unfit and a little fat.

Kartik Aaryan's commitment to his role as Chandu Champion is evident through his incredible physical transformation earning praise. The actor has undergone rigorous training to embody the character convincingly. Virdhawal Khade's acknowledgment adds to the list of commendations for Aaryan's dedication to his craft.

Anticipation for Chandu Champion rising by the day

As anticipation builds for Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has teased fans with a striking new look from the film, portraying his character as a soldier. The collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan has stirred excitement among audiences, making it one of the most awaited projects.

With a lineup that includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dharma's epic war saga, Aaryan continues to make waves in the Bollywood landscape.