Updated January 31st, 2024 at 21:48 IST
Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade Meets Kartik Aaryan, Says Chandu Champion Actor Made Him Feel 'Unfit'
Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade showers praise on Kartik Aaryan's exceptional physical transformation for his upcoming film Chandu Champion based on war hero.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Virdhawal Khade who is a renowned sportsperson and Arjuna Awardee recently expressed admiration for Kartik Aaryan. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star was praised for his remarkable physical transformation for the upcoming movie Chandu Champion. Taking to social media, Khade shared his excitement about being part of the film and lauded Kabir Khan for involving him in his first Bollywood experience.
Virdhawal Khade praises Kartik Aaryan
In a social media post, Virdhawal Khade shared his thrill about being involved in Chandu Champion and expressed gratitude to Kabir Khan for the opportunity. Despite clarifying that he is not acting in the film, Khade praised Kartik Aaryan's progress over the past 8-10 months, highlighting the actor's dedication to his role. He humorously shared that Aaryan's transformation has left him feeling unfit and a little fat.
Kartik Aaryan's commitment to his role as Chandu Champion is evident through his incredible physical transformation earning praise. The actor has undergone rigorous training to embody the character convincingly. Virdhawal Khade's acknowledgment adds to the list of commendations for Aaryan's dedication to his craft.
Advertisement
Anticipation for Chandu Champion rising by the day
As anticipation builds for Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has teased fans with a striking new look from the film, portraying his character as a soldier. The collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan has stirred excitement among audiences, making it one of the most awaited projects.
Advertisement
With a lineup that includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dharma's epic war saga, Aaryan continues to make waves in the Bollywood landscape.
Advertisement
Published January 31st, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.