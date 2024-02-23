English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Article 370: Adivi Sesh Reviews Yami Gautam Starrer, Calls It 'Well-Crafted Political Thriller'

Adivi Sesh, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Goodachari 2, took some time out to attend the screening of Yami Gautam's Article 370.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam
Adivi Sesh (L), Yami Gautam (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, has finally hit the theatres. The film is busy garnering positive reviews from the critics and audience. Among all is actor Adivi Sesh, who attended the special screening of the political drama on Thursday. Taking to his social media handle, the Major actor reviewed the film and called it a "well-crafted political thriller".

(A poster of Article 370 | Image: X)
(A poster of Article 370 | Image: X)

Adivi Sesh lauds the performance of Yami Gautam and Priyamani

Taking to X, Adivi shared his experience about watching the film and said Article 370 is "grounded and urgent". The actor revealed that he got to witness Yami in her "best performance" and also hailed the Dhar brothers Aditya and Lokesh for the film. He concluded his note by thanking the makers for inviting him to the Mumbai preview. He also shared a photo posing with the makers of the film.

(Adivi with Aditya Dhar and other producers | Image: X)

"Very rarely does one see a well-crafted Political Thriller done right like #Article370 Got to witness the amazing @yamigautam in her best performance without a doubt. And #PriyaMani garu Dear @AdityaDharFilms You are now 2 for 2 bhai (heart emoticon) The film is Grounded and Urgent. Thank you for having us at the Mumbai preview. Kudos to the other Aditya, director #AdityaJhambale on a layered debut & Kudos to Lokesh, the entire cast and crew as well. Stellar."

Advertisement
(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

What do we know about Article 370?

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film stars Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. In the film, Yami, a local agent has been chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari to end terrorism and conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed. On the first day at the box office, the film is expected to earn around Rs 5 crore in India. However, we have to wait for the trade analysts to reveal the actual count tomorrow.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

an hour ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Must-visit Spots To Explore In Saudi Arabia

    Travel13 minutes ago

  3. Reddit’s future looks bright through VR goggles

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Vijay Kumar's Next Film With Thamizh Is Titled Election

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Callum Turner Attend Milan Fashion Week

    Galleries27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo