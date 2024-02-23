Advertisement

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, has finally hit the theatres. The film is busy garnering positive reviews from the critics and audience. Among all is actor Adivi Sesh, who attended the special screening of the political drama on Thursday. Taking to his social media handle, the Major actor reviewed the film and called it a "well-crafted political thriller".

(A poster of Article 370 | Image: X)

Adivi Sesh lauds the performance of Yami Gautam and Priyamani

Taking to X, Adivi shared his experience about watching the film and said Article 370 is "grounded and urgent". The actor revealed that he got to witness Yami in her "best performance" and also hailed the Dhar brothers Aditya and Lokesh for the film. He concluded his note by thanking the makers for inviting him to the Mumbai preview. He also shared a photo posing with the makers of the film.

(Adivi with Aditya Dhar and other producers | Image: X)

"Very rarely does one see a well-crafted Political Thriller done right like #Article370 Got to witness the amazing @yamigautam in her best performance without a doubt. And #PriyaMani garu Dear @AdityaDharFilms You are now 2 for 2 bhai (heart emoticon) The film is Grounded and Urgent. Thank you for having us at the Mumbai preview. Kudos to the other Aditya, director #AdityaJhambale on a layered debut & Kudos to Lokesh, the entire cast and crew as well. Stellar."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

What do we know about Article 370?

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film stars Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. In the film, Yami, a local agent has been chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari to end terrorism and conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed. On the first day at the box office, the film is expected to earn around Rs 5 crore in India. However, we have to wait for the trade analysts to reveal the actual count tomorrow.