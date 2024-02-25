English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Film Witnesses Growth, Eyeing Solid 1st Weekend Biz

Article 370 hit the big screens on February 23. The film is directed by Aditya Jambhale and is fronted by Yami Gautam while Priyamani plays a pivotal role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam Article 370
Yami Gautam Article 370 | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Article 370 hit the big screen on February 23. The film coincided with teh release of Vidyut Jamwal starrer Crakk, but registered almost double the business at the box office. Based on the backdrop of the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, Article 370 is fronted by Yami Gautam with Arun Govil and Priyamani in pivotal roles. The film has managed to draw audiences to housefull theatres on day 2 as well. 

Article 370 registers growth on day 2

After opening to a decent ₹5.9 crore, the Yami Gautam starrer has registered a spurt in business. On day 2, Article 370 raked in ₹7.5, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. As per the trade tracking site, the film has amassed a total of ₹13.4 crore in its two-day theatrical run. 

The growth in the film’s business can be attributed to positive word of mouth. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the movie will see a further increase in business on its first Sunday. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “#Article370 makes an impressive debut at the box office, poised for a robust weekend of ₹ 20 cr +.” 

All about Article 370 

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film stars Priya Mani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the autonomy granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir - a region administered by India. The film hit the big screens on February 23.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

