Article 370 hit the big screens on February 23. The film is fronted by Yami Gautam with Priyamani and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Set against the background of the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, the film is directed by Aditya Jambhale. A positive word of mouth and a story etched in reality have led Article 370 to get a positive response from the audience ever since its release.

Article 370 opens to a solid weekend

Released on February 23, Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 has been pulling audiences to housefull theatres. The film opened to a decent ₹5.9 crore at the domestic box. On the subsequent days, it registered a growth by taking in ₹7.4 crore on Saturday and ₹9.50 crore on its first Sunday, as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk.

After a three-day theatrical run, Article 370 has amassed a total of ₹22.80 crore. The coming week remains crucial to assess the film’s overall box office performance. Trade analysts and industry trackers believe that a positive word of mouth will push the movie to have a successful run, until another major release.

Article 370 surpasses Crakk collections by double

Article 370 hit the big screens along with Vidyut Jamwal starrer Crakk. While the films clashed at the box office, the Yami Gautam film has been dominating the ticketing counters. While both movies opened to more or less the same collection, Crakk registered a dip in business while the contrary happened with Article 370.

The opening weekend collection of Crakk stands at ₹8.80 crore, while Article 370 has raked in more than double with ₹22.80 crore. Both films are expected to pick up pace at the box office till other significant releases like Latapataa Ladies on March 1 or Shaitaan on March 8.