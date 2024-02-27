Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 4: Yami Gautam Film Registers Dip In Business On 1st Monday

Article 370 is headlined by Yami Gautam and stars Priyamani and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. The movie hit the big screens on February 23.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Article 370 Day 1 Box Office Collection
Article 370 Day 4 Box Office Collection | Image:youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Article 370 hit the big screens on February 23. The film is fronted by Yami Gautam and is directed by Aditya Jambhale. Set against the background of the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir, the film has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres ever since its release. However, after a three-day theatrical run, the film registered a dip on the first Monday. 

Article 370 fails the Monday test 

The Yami Gautam starrer opened to a decent ₹5.9 crore on day 1. On the subsequent weekend, the film shows an upward growth in business. On its second Saturday, the film raked in ₹7.4 crore and next Sunday the film minted ₹9.6 crore. 

On the first Monday of release, Article 370 registered a dip in collection. The film minted ₹3.25 crore taking the total to a positive ₹26.15 crore, as per estimates by Sacnilk. While the collection is modest, trade experts believe that the collection will increase given the positive word of mouth for the film. 

Yami Gautam opens up on the challenges of embracing motherhood during Article 370 shoot 

Actor Yami Gautam talked about embracing motherhood and maintaining a balance between her professional and personal responsibilities. She told ANI about doing the shoot during pregnancy, "First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realise your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has."

Speaking about the challenges, she added, "I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world. I have seen my mother balancing and so many other mothers I have seen doing so I thought I had to do it. I centred my thoughts."

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

11 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

12 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

16 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

18 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

18 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

18 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

18 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

18 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

18 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

18 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. APPSC group 2 answer key released

    Education7 minutes ago

  2. Why Anant Ambani Launched Vantara: India’s Most Advanced Facility for A

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. SBI Apprenticeship Result declared for December exam

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. Celebs Hail Anant Ambani’s Animal Welfare Initiative ‘Vantara’

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Breaking: Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as SP Chief Whip in UP Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo