Article 370 hit the big screens on February 23. The film is fronted by Yami Gautam and is directed by Aditya Jambhale. Set against the background of the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir, the film has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres ever since its release. However, after a three-day theatrical run, the film registered a dip on the first Monday.

Article 370 fails the Monday test

The Yami Gautam starrer opened to a decent ₹5.9 crore on day 1. On the subsequent weekend, the film shows an upward growth in business. On its second Saturday, the film raked in ₹7.4 crore and next Sunday the film minted ₹9.6 crore.

On the first Monday of release, Article 370 registered a dip in collection. The film minted ₹3.25 crore taking the total to a positive ₹26.15 crore, as per estimates by Sacnilk. While the collection is modest, trade experts believe that the collection will increase given the positive word of mouth for the film.

Yami Gautam opens up on the challenges of embracing motherhood during Article 370 shoot

Actor Yami Gautam talked about embracing motherhood and maintaining a balance between her professional and personal responsibilities. She told ANI about doing the shoot during pregnancy, "First of all I am very fortunate that all the action scenes and rigorous training were done before and the portions that were left were mostly talking portion, scenes, exterior shots, travel and all. So, there are certain moments when you realise your true potential and can you do beyond your reserved energy and how much strength your mind has."

Speaking about the challenges, she added, "I am a professional who has taken a very big responsibility and who has been given a very big responsibility. I am representing something and somebody so important and at the same time embracing motherhood is beyond everything in this world. I have seen my mother balancing and so many other mothers I have seen doing so I thought I had to do it. I centred my thoughts."

(With inputs from IANS)