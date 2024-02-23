Advertisement

Following the success of OMG 2, Yami Gautam is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen with Article 370. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Priyamani. The trailer opened to warm reactions from the audiences and it is reflected well in the movie’s advance bookings.

Article 370 box office prediction

Reports indicate strong initial sales with projections of approximately 1 lakh tickets sold across three major chains for the opening day. Despite facing competition from Crakk, which holds broader appeal, Article 370 is expected to secure solid spot bookings, potentially doubling its margins.

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel exclusively revealed to Republic that with the current momentum, the film aims to gross between Rs 6 to 8 crores on its debut, a commendable feat considering its budget and prevailing market conditions. Meanwhile, Girish Johar, another trade expert said that the film might earn between ₹3 crores - ₹5 crores. He also added that the film's success will remain subject to good word-of-mouth.

What’s the major factor affecting Article 370’s opening collections?

The film stands to benefit from promotional offers, notably a ₹99 per ticket deal, driving higher-than-usual sales for its premiere. However, this offer is limited to the first day, after which ticket prices will revert to standard rates. Article 370 relies heavily on positive word-of-mouth, and the influx of audiences on the opening day is crucial for amplifying its reach. Many films will be available for ₹99 on February 24 on the occasion of Cinema Lovers' Day.

The social media buzz surrounding the film intensified following public support from the Prime Minister, who urged citizens to watch it.

Article 370 sets the stage for Gautam's return to cinema and promises to entertain the audiences with its narrative and performances.

What’s more to watch in theatres this week?

Other than Yami Gautam’s Article 370 and Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk, the viewers will have a few more exciting options to choose from. Some other films releasing this week are All India Rank, Mean Girls, The Teachers’ Lounge, and Demon Slayer.