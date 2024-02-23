Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Article 370 Box Office Prediction: Yami Gautam's Film Likely To Earn Over ₹6 Crore On Day 1

Yami Gautam's upcoming political thriller Article 370 is arriving in the theatres on February 23 and here's how much it might earn on its Day 1.

Aditya Sagar
Article 370
Article 370 | Image:JioStudios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Following the success of OMG 2, Yami Gautam is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen with Article 370. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Priyamani. The trailer opened to warm reactions from the audiences and it is reflected well in the movie’s advance bookings.

Article 370 box office prediction

Reports indicate strong initial sales with projections of approximately 1 lakh tickets sold across three major chains for the opening day. Despite facing competition from Crakk, which holds broader appeal, Article 370 is expected to secure solid spot bookings, potentially doubling its margins.

 

 

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel exclusively revealed to Republic that with the current momentum, the film aims to gross between Rs 6 to 8 crores on its debut, a commendable feat considering its budget and prevailing market conditions. Meanwhile, Girish Johar, another trade expert said that the film might earn between ₹3 crores - ₹5 crores. He also added that the film's success will remain subject to good word-of-mouth.  

Advertisement

What’s the major factor affecting Article 370’s opening collections?

The film stands to benefit from promotional offers, notably a ₹99 per ticket deal, driving higher-than-usual sales for its premiere. However, this offer is limited to the first day, after which ticket prices will revert to standard rates. Article 370 relies heavily on positive word-of-mouth, and the influx of audiences on the opening day is crucial for amplifying its reach. Many films will be available for ₹99 on February 24 on the occasion of Cinema Lovers' Day.

Advertisement

The social media buzz surrounding the film intensified following public support from the Prime Minister, who urged citizens to watch it.

 

 

Article 370 sets the stage for Gautam's return to cinema and promises to entertain the audiences with its narrative and performances. 

What’s more to watch in theatres this week?

Other than Yami Gautam’s Article 370 and Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk, the viewers will have a few more exciting options to choose from. Some other films releasing this week are All India Rank, Mean Girls, The Teachers’ Lounge, and Demon Slayer. 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

2 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

2 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

2 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

2 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

2 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

2 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

5 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

8 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

8 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Searches Properties of Hiranandani Group Over Alleged FEMA Violations

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Article 370 Screening: Yami-Aditya, Mrunal Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  3. Downsizing, production cuts hit EV sector globally

    Automobile15 minutes ago

  4. Must-Grow Flowers For A Colourful Spring Season

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  5. Sharad Pawar Faction of NCP Gets ‘Man Blowing Turha’ as Party Symbol

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo