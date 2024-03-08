Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the recently released film Article 370 tax-free. “For citizens of the state to know the bitter reality of Article 370, we have decided to make the film Article 370 tax-free in Madhya Pradesh,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a message in Hindi on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the doors of immense development possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir by removing the stigma of Article 370, Yadav asserted.

“This film gives an opportunity to closely understand the past and present circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir,” the MP CM further said.

While Article 370 has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, the film has been banned in the Gulf countries. It is still awaiting a clearance in certification in the said location. The film focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's fight against it. The film was released nationwide on February 23.

Yami Gautam says ‘there is nothing offensive’ in the film

In an interview with Variety, actress Yami Gautam who headlines the film Article 370 has opened up about the film and its ban in the Gulf countries. The actress told the publication, “We really didn’t anticipate this because we feel there is nothing in the film, which is offensive. The way it’s performing here in India, I don’t see anybody being offended with the film.”

She continued that people have hailed the film as a non-propaganda film and also acknowledged that there are people who have passed judgment about the film without watching it.

