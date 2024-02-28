Advertisement

Amid rumours of Article 370 being banned in the Gulf countries, fresh reports suggest that all these speculations are false. Reliable sources revealed to ANI that the Yami Gautam starrer faces no ban in Gulf countries and is still awaiting certification in certain nations. Initial reports claimed a ban but it has now been clarified.

What more do we know about Article 370?

The action political drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, was released on February 23. It depicts Yami as intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir and revolves around the revocation of Article 370 by the Union Government on August 5, 2019.

What did Yami Gautam say about Article 370?

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles.

Yami recently told ANI, “We were told that this film may not find success at the box office as viewers do not appreciate such subjects. We had full faith in the film striking the right chord and finding favour with the audience. A common refrain in the congratulatory messages that I have been receiving since our film hit theatres is that the youth should watch it as there's no propaganda in it.”

What did Aditya Dhar say about Article 370?

Aditya addressed the team's dedication to portraying real-life struggles through cinema. Despite uncertainties about audience reception, the team remains hopeful and grateful for the positive response received thus far. He told ANI, “Our film had characters based on real-life people, who worked tirelessly for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The idea was to narrate their struggles in real life and bring it to viewers through the audio-visual medium.”