Updated February 19th, 2024 at 04:44 IST

Article 370 Star Priyamani Says She Is ‘Conscious And Cautious’ Of Her Film Choices In Bollywood

Priyamani plays a pivotal role in the Yami Gautam headlined film Article 370. The actress has opened up about her stint in the Hindi film industry.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyamani
Priyamani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Priyamani is gearing up for the release of the film Article 370. Ahead of the release of the film, the actress has opened up about being cautious of her choices in Hindi films. The actress will also be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and The Family Man. 

Priymani says she is ‘conscious’ of her film choices 

In an interview with PTI, Priyamani opened up about her choices in films. Next on her slate is Article 370 and Maidaan besides the third season of Prime Video series The Family Man. “I’m very conscious and cautious of what I do. When it comes to Hindi, and in other languages also, I take my time in deciding what I want to do,” she said.

Article 370, fronted by Yami Gautam, is a political drama that deals with the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Aditya Suhas Jambhale directs the film. Priyamani plays the role of an officer in PMO named Rajeshjwari Swaminathan. She described her character as a strong-willed woman. The Central government on August 5, 2019, had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Priyamani said she learnt many things about how Article 370 came into force while working on the movie. “Through the process of story narration, and when we started shooting for the film, I realized that there is much more to this... It is not meant for a certain age group, anybody and everybody can watch it."

Priyamani says people recognize her after Jawaan 

Priyamani’s stint in Hindi cinema began with a cameo in Mani Ratnam's bilingual movie, Raavan, followed by a dance number in Chennai Express. But it was her OTT debut show, The Family Man, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, that led to her becoming famous with Hindi audiences.

“I'm happy that people are liking my work. I'm a little more known because of Jawan here in Mumbai. Earlier, they (people) had to take a second look at me to think if I was the same girl from The Family Man. But now the popularity is growing more, so every time wherever I walk, people are like, ‘Oh it’s you’,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 04:44 IST

