Updated February 15th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Article 370 Star Yami Gautam Recalls The Time When She Found Out She Was Pregnant

Mom-to-be Yami Gautam has opened up about shooting the rigorous, action sequences in her upcoming film Article 370 while she was expecting her first child.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Yami Gautam is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. At the Article 370 trailer launch, the actress revealed that she is expecting and is five months pregnant. In a new interview, the actress revealed that she was done with the most rigorous parts of the shoot of the film before she found out about her pregnancy. 

Yami Gautam opens up on shooting for Article 370 while pregnant 

The actor said the team was through shooting for the rigorous training and action portions by the time she found out she was expecting. "By the time, we were left with the walking, exterior portions and some talkie portions. So, I was fortunate. It was better for me to be able to balance both sides. This (pregnancy) is something very personal. Aditya and I are anyway very private people.

 

 

"We had to be conscious, but I didn't want to be conscious. I'm responsible for the life that's growing within me and I'll go to any lengths to take care. But there is a commitment that I have made as a professional (which I had to keep)," she told PTI. 

Yami Gautam on Article 370 being labelled as “propaganda” 

The release of Article 370 comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film will hit the screens on February 23. "If someone is calling it names... like 'propaganda', 'jingoism', and 'chest-thumping'... Any section that goes into theatres already thinking or carrying a preconceived notion that this is what it's about, you'll never be able to feel or enjoy the film. There is no point justifying the film to them. I don't think the audience thinks about these things. This film is for the majority of the audience and we make films for the audience," Gautam told PTI in an interview.

 

Also backed by Jio Studios, the makers said Article 370 presents a "powerful narrative inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir". The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

