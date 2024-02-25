Advertisement

Yami Gautam and Priyamani starrer Article 370 has been banned in all Gulf countries, according to ANI. The film, which according to early estimates has earned over ₹22 crores at the box office in India, will not be screened in the Gulf countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The film, inspired by a true incident, is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

Why Article 370 is banned in Gulf countries?

No reason has been cited as to why Article 370 has been banned. However, one of the many factors that has been speculated is the film's storyline as well as the population of Pakistani migrants in the above-mentioned countries. This is the second film that has been banned in the Gulf countries after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter released on January 25.

What do we know about Article 370?

The political action drama is set against the backdrop of the Revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the autonomy granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir—a region administered by India. In the film, Yami plays the role of a local agent Zooni Haksar who has been chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari (Priyamani) to end terrorism and conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed.

Meanwhile, Article 370 showed 48 per cent growth on the second day at the box office. The film opened at Rs 6.12 crore, followed by Rs 9.08 crore on the second day (Saturday), taking the total to Rs 15.20 crore. Now, as per early estimates, Sacnilk reports that the film has earned around Rs 9 crore in India, taking the total collection to Rs 22.3 crore.