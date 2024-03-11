×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Asha Bhosle Announces Granddaughter Zanai’s Bollywood Debut In Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Biopic

Zanai, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale in her Bollywood debut film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make Bollywood debut in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s biopic
Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai to make Bollywood debut in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s biopic | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her cinematic debut. The young girl will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife Rani Sai Bhonsale in filmmaker Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Asha Bhosle pens a note on her granddaughter's film debut

Announcing the debut of Zanai, Asha Bhosle took to X and wrote, “I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best.”

 

 

Sandeep Singh also expressed his happiness in having Zanai in his film. He said, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosaleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

He added, “As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being.”

Advertisement

 

 

What do we know about Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

The film is being made on a massive scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The film marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.

Advertisement

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info12 minutes ago

  2. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal to Apply For Citizenship

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo