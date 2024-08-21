sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:34 IST, August 21st 2024

Ashish Vidyarthi’s Doctor Doom Plans To Take Over The World In Marvel Wastelanders

The Hindi trailer of the upcoming audio series Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom was unveiled on Wednesday, and it gives a peek into the world domination plans of Doctor Doom, voiced by actor Ashish Vidyarthi.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
