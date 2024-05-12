Advertisement

Ashutosh Rana is seen in the ongoing web series Murder In Mahim. The actor has been featured in Dushman, Sarfarosh, Mulk, Sonchiriya, Pathaan, Fighter and other blockbuster movies. In a new interview, the actor shared how the landscape of Indian cinema has changed the differences between mainstream and off-beat cinema have blurred today.

Ashutosh Rana says there is a lot to come

In an interview with PTI, Ashutosh Rana claimed that the differences between off-beat and mainstream cinema have blurred. He also asserted that it is the ‘golden period’ for actors like him. He said, “I feel there is a lot left in Ashutosh Rana. The actor in Ashutosh Rana is like a child who has just started walking and is taking baby steps. There is a lot to come. Why I think this way is because I started with films which were called off-beat cinema and that has become mainstream cinema now.”

A file photo of Ashutosh Rana | Image: Instagram

Ashutosh Rana also said, “For the actors like me, it is a golden period.” The 56-year-old actor said he would love to play a variety of characters on screen, whether they are heroic or villainous.

Advertisement

Ashutosh Rana on the characters he would like to play

In the conversation, the actor also shared that there are many characters he would like to portray on screen. He said, “I definitely hope to get lots of work and play different characters. I want to play Chanakya on screen, Raavan, Vivekanand and Krishna. There are so many characters who are engraved in our mind like Gabbar (from ‘Sholay’).”

Advertisement

A file photo of Ashutosh Rana | Image: Instagram

Rana believes that he has been able to receive appreciation from audiences because he played each character with the utmost honesty. As an actor, he said, his primary goal is to “capture the thought process and persona” of a character. Murder In Mahim is helmed by Raj Acharya. It was released on JioCinema on Friday.