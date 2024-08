Published 23:39 IST, August 8th 2024

At 60, Veteran Actor Meenakshi Seshadri Wishes To Do An 'Item Number' In Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 3

Meenakshi Seeshasdri expressed her desire to do an item number in the potential third instalment of the film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun.