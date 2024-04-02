×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Athiya Shetty, Husband KL Rahul Are Not Expecting Their First Child: Report

Athiya Shetty is not pregnant and her father Suniel’s remark was said in jest and in a very informal way. His remarks were misinterpreted by all.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty | Image:Athiya Shetty/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Actor Suniel Shetty's comments on a dancing reality show fueled speculation that his daughter Athiya Shetty was expecting her first child with her husband KL Rahul. However, it has been confirmed that these reports are not true. For the unversed, on an episode of a dance reality show where Suniel judges alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, he had mentioned that he was looking forward to becoming a grandfather.

Athiya and KL Rahul's file photo | Image: Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are not expecting their first child

After the reality show's host Bharti Singh teased Suniel Shetty about what kind of nana he would be, the actor said, "Yes, next season when I come (on the show), I will be walking on the stage like a nana." This revelation by the actor drew a lot of attention, and many were left wondering if his daughter Athiya Shetty is pregnant. Furthermore, Athiya has not featured in any films in quite some time, and her public appearances have been limited. All of these things fueled suspicion about her pregnancy. However, as per social media buzz, the couple is not expecting their first child. The report read, "There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all."

Athiya Shetty is not pregnant | Image: Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23 last year. The couple had an intimate wedding with just 100 people on the guest list. They had a three-day ceremony with haldi, mehendi, and muhuratham. The couple kept their relationship status a secret until 2021 when KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty a Happy birthday through a romantic social media post. On the work front, Athiya Shetty was seen in films like Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:44 IST

