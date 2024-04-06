×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

Athiya Shetty Quashes Pregnancy Rumours With KL Rahul, Dons Cinched Outfit

Athiya Shetty recently made an appearance at a public event in Mumbai. The choice of her outfit suggested that the Motichoor Chakanchoor star is not pregnant.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Athiya Shetty tied the knot with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, following four years of dating. The actress’ father Suniel Shetty stroked controversy when he accidentally hinted at Athiya being pregnant. However, the actress’ recent appearance at an event has busted the news. 

Athiya Shetty not expecting her first child?

On April 5, Athiya Shetty stepped out to attend an event in Mumbai. The actress along with her brother Ahaan posed for the paparazzi at the event. For the evening, the Mubarakan actress donned a corset denim top, paired with boyfriend-fit denim bottoms. She completed the look with an oversized beige jacket. The outfit suggests that the actress is not pregnant. 

Athiya completed her look by keeping her tresses open and completing it with matching accessories. Her brother Ahan, on the other hand, donned a beige jacket matched with bottoms. Viral videos from the event show the actress leaping around candidly. 

What sparked rumours of Athitya’s pregnancy? 

Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit co-judge the dance reality show Dance Deewane, which recently aired a grandparent's special show. Bharti Singh, the show's host, was shown asking Suniel how, when he becomes Nana, he had to seem a little old as no kid can handle such a cool Nana. 

A file photo of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul | Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram 

To which the Dhadkan star responded, "Yes, next season when I come, I will be walking on the stage like a Nana". This revelation by the actor drew a lot of attention, and many are wondering if his daughter Athiya Shetty is pregnant. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23 last year. The couple had an intimate wedding with just 100 people on the guest list. They had a three-day ceremony with haldi, mehendi, and muhuratham. The couple kept their relationship status a secret until 2021 when KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty a Happy birthday through a romantic social media post. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

