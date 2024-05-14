Advertisement

Athiya Shetty, on Monday, shared a cryptic post on her social media handle days after the viral video of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjeev Goenka lashing out at KL Rahul publicly. In the video, Goenka can be seen angrily talking to Rahul after his team lost an important match. Soon after rumours started doing the rounds that the skipper would step down from his post as a captain from the last two matches in the ongoing IPL season.

What Athiya Shetty shared on her social media?

Taking to her Instagram stories. Athiya shared a breathtaking photo of sunshine through thick clouds, falling on the sea. In the photo, she wrote, "The calm after the storm.” It seems the photo was clicked in Mumbai after a dust storm hit the city.

This is the first time, the actress dropped a cryptic post since a viral heated moment between Gokenka and Rahul. the LSG owner was heavily criticised by the netizens as they believed the situation could have been dealt with with more grace.

(A file photo of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty | Image: Instagram)

What is Athiya Shetty up to?

Since 2019, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya has been away from the big screens. It seems the actress is on an indefinite break as she hasn't announced any project since then. The actress has been busy with advertisement shoots and accompanying her husband and cricketer KL Rahul on his tours.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in January 2023, after years of dating. It was an intimate wedding at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. It was attended by their family and close friends from both the film and cricket industries.