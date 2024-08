Published 10:00 IST, August 3rd 2024

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Becomes Ajay Devgn's Worst Opener In 15 Years With ₹2 Crore Collection

Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha had an overall 9.16 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday with the maximum reported in Chennai (13 per cent).