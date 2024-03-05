Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 00:21 IST

Avinash Tiwary Recalls When Amitabh Bachchan Made The Whole Crew Clap For Him: Thought I'm The Best

Avinash Tiwary shared that he thought he was the "best actor" of his generation after Amitabh Bachchan hugged him for his performance in Yudh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan (L), Avinash Tiwari (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Avinash Tiwary is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Madgaon Express. Amid this, in a recent interview, the actor shared that he thought he was the "best actor" of his generation after superstar Amitabh Bachchan hugged him for his performance while the two worked together on the show Yudh.

Avinash Tiwary recalls the time when he shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Tiwari recalled that the whole crew "wakes up" when Big B walks in on sets. “We were all there, working and then suddenly it was like, ‘Sir is here sir is here!’ I was prepping myself that I shouldn’t be too awed by him, I used to watch Muhammad Ali videos to keep myself motivated, that I am the best, so that I don’t get intimidated by him," he added.

(A still from the show | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the show | Image: Instagram)

The Laila Majnu actor recalled when he first shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and said that he didn't speak much initially, but things changed when they started doing the scene. Recalling his seven-minute monologue, the actor said that he was "shivering" but when they completed the show, Big B made the entire crew clap for him and hugged him.

(A still from the show | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the show | Image: Instagram)

"I was on cloud nine, thought I am the best actor in my age. It did wonders to my confidence, made me feel like I can stand in front of anyone in the industry. The idea of intimidation and being awed by anyone in the industry suddenly disappeared,” he concluded.

(A file photo of Avinash | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Avinash | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Avinash Tiwary?

The actor had a busy 2023 as he had two releases - Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala - which turned out to be successful. Next, he will be seen in Madgaon Express, co-starring Divyendu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi. The film marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu and follows the journey of three childhood friends.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 00:21 IST

