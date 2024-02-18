Updated February 18th, 2024 at 20:51 IST
Ayesha Takia Shuts Trolls Over Her Alleged Plastic Surgery In A Long Note
Wanted fame Ayesha Takia shared a long post slamming the trolls over her recent Mumbai airport appearance with her son.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
आयशा टाकिया को देख हैरान हुए लोग | Image:Instagram
Wanted fame Ayesha Takia has been in the news after she was spotted at Mumbai airport after a long time. As her photos and videos went viral, netizens started slamming her over alleged plastic surgery. Upon receiving hatred over her appearance, the actress on Sunday, took a stand for herself on social media and said that she has no interest in any fame. She requested those dropping hating comments may "feel free to not care" about her.
Published February 18th, 2024 at 20:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.