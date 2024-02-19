Advertisement

Wanted fame Ayesha Takia has been in the news after she was spotted at Mumbai airport after a long time. As her photos and videos went viral, netizens started slamming her over alleged plastic surgery. Upon receiving hatred over her appearance, the actress on Sunday, took a stand for herself on social media and said that she has no interest in any fame. She requested those dropping hating comments may "feel free to not care" about her.

Ayesha Takia's note to troll is powerful

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha dropped a long post informing the trolls that she doesn't yearn for fame and asked to focus on other issues than her looks. She started off her note revealing the purpose of her appearance at Mumbai airport - she was on her way to Goa for a medical emergency in her family. "My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.”

(A file photo of Ayesha | Image: Instagram)

Ayesha Takia has 'zero' interest in films or comeback

Addressing the rumours about her acting comeback, Ayesha clarified that she won't be making her comeback in Bollywood as she has zero interest in the limelight and is living her life happily. “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't. Literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all,” she wrote.

(A file photo of Ayesha | Image: Varinder Chawla)

She continued, “Expecting a girl who's mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She signed off by writing, "I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted."

Ayesha began her career in the entertainment industry as a model and gained fame with Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. She was last seen in the 2011 film Mod after which she took a hiatus from films.