Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt checked in Ayodhya today, January 22, along with other celebs Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, Rohit Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana. Now, after the conclusion of the puja ceremony, celebs were allowed to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. Among all, Ranbir and Alia's video from inside the temple premises is going viral on the Internet.

(A file photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor seek blessings of Ram Lalla

A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is going viral in which the couple can be seen waiting in a queue for the darshan of Ram Lalla. Ranbir can be seen protecting Alia from both his hands as the crowd erupts inside the temple. The couple was followed by Madhuri and her husband Sriram Nene.

Alia Bhatt's Ramayan-inspired saree

The actress' pine green saree by a boutique named Madhurya Creations holds a special connection to Ramayan as her border depicts the embroidered images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Ram Setu. Alia also carried a shawl to beat the cold and a purse made from the same material as the saree. She accessorised her look with glittering drop earrings and wore gold-toned shoes that complemented the gold accent in her saree. The actress was accompanied by husband-actor Ranbir, who wore a white kurta-dhoti with a cream shawl.

Several other prominent film personalities, including Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kangana Ranaut, were present at the event.