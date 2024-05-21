Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are set to collaborate for an upcoming action-comedy. The film will be directed by Aakash Kaushik. For the unversed, this project will mark Ayushmann and Sara's first collaboration on screen.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle X to announce the news. He wrote, "AYUSHMANN - SARA ALI KHAN TO STAR IN DHARMA - SIKHYA’S ACTION-COMEDY. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, this is Dharma and Sikhya’s third theatrical collaboration. Shooting has begun. Title will be announced soon (sic)."

While the details of the project are still under wraps, media reports suggest that the film will go on floors in June 2024. However, as per Bollywood Hungama, the filming has already begun. They stated, "The shoot has already begun. The unnamed movie promises to be a commercial entertainer, packed with action, thrills, and plenty of laughs."

What's next for Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan?

In other news, Ayushmann Khurrana's Border 2 with Sunny Deol is slated to start shooting this October. Produced by JP Dutta and Bhushan Kumar, Border 2 was initially planned in 2015 but was delayed after a series of Sunny Deol’s films underperformed.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, while Sara Ali Khan recently starred in the Prime Video release Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and Sky Force in her upcoming projects.