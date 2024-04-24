Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered several hits during his decade-long career in the film industry. After the success of his last release Dream Girl 2, the actor is all set for his upcoming project. It has been reported by Pinkvilla that Ayushmann's next is going to be produced by Guneet Monga.

What do we know about Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming project?

Pinkvilla reported that Ayushmann Khurrana's next film is going to be directed by Aakash Kaushik. The film is touted to be one-of-its-kind spy comedy movie. "Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character to the T,” quoted the news portal.

The film is going to break all the norms of the spy films made in Hindi cinema to date. "The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead," the source added.

BEST ACTOR IN COMIC ROLE…Yours KARAM aka POOJA for DreamGirl 2 #DadasahebPhalkeFestivalAwards2024 @ayushmannk @EktaaRKapoor

CONGRATULATIONS pic.twitter.com/KnjQtnRpTd — Raaj Shaandilyaa (@writerraj)

What's next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana will reportedly be seen filling in the shoes of cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. An official announcement is still awaited. Ayushmann was last seen in the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial Dream Girl 2. The film, made on a budget of ₹35 crores reportedly minted a total of ₹140.56 crores. The film also starred actors Ananya Panday, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Asrani among others.