Ayushmann Khurrana Visits New Parliament Building, Calls It 'Incredible Architectural Marvel'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited the new parliament building and took a guided tour of the place. After witnessing the architectural marvel, the Article 15 actor shared a series of inside photos and videos from his visit on Tuesday, April 16. After his visit, Ayushmann called the place an 'incredible Architectural Marvel.'

How was Ayushmann's visit to the parliament?

On Tuesday, Ayushmann shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle. In the photos, the actor can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits made of cotton fabric. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Honoured to visit the new Parliament building. Feeling proud witnessing this incredible architectural marvel that represents our shining democracy, our heritage & culture in all its glory. Jai Hind."

What did Ayushmann say about his experience?

After he visited the New Parliament, the Bollywood star and youth icon Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It was an honour to visit the Parliament. As a proud citizen of this country, it’s a moment that I will never forget. I found the experience of visiting the new Parliament extremely enriching. The Parliament is representative of the people of our country so it was a really proud moment for me to walk around the haloed Parliament and learn so much about it.”

He added, “It is a sight for the eyes as it also showcases the amazing heritage of our country, our cultural history and the brilliant craftsmanship of India. It's filled with art from across the country as I think about 400 artisans have been featured here! I’m thrilled to have got this massive opportunity to witness the Parliament first hand.”

What do we know about the new parliament building?

During the 75th year of Independence, on May 28, 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the new parliament building. This was designed by Indian talent Bimal Patel and embodies the nation's rich culture, pride, and spirit.

The new parliament building is a triangular-shaped house located next to the old Parliament House in New Delhi. The new building houses the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as other offices and facilities for members of the parliament and staff.

