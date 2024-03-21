Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff Gears Up For 'Most Heroic, Fearless Chapter' Of The Action Universe - Watch

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday confirmed the fourth sequel of the Baaghi franchise. The film was announced at the Prime Video release slate. Baaghi 4 will debut on the platform after its theatrical run. Tiger dropped an action-packed video on Instagram and wrote, "The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart, got this far thanks to your love. #2025 #baaghi4 #sajidnadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

The video shows his action journey from Baaghi to Baaghi 3, which were all decent hits at the box office.

Tiger teases Baaghi 4 in special video reel

Tiger flaunted his chiselled physique in the video montage from his Baaghi films. His popular dialogue from Baaghi 2 is shown in the last where he says, "Ye jo tera torture hai, ye mera warm up hai." The promo video added a caption that read, "He fought for his family, he fought against country. Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the most heroic, fearless chapter of Baaghi Universe." Netizens got excited and showered heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Tiger in a still from Baaghi 3 ~ Image: IMDb

Tiger to feature in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Earlier, an official announcement made by Amazon Prime Video about Baaghi 4 read, "The fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise is set to captivate audiences once again." Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala, the film will be released in theatres in 2025. The film's director is not yet finalised. The first installment was helmed by Sabbir Khan. The next two films were directed by Ahmed Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is geared up for his upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also featuring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is slated to be released on April 10 and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)