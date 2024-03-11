Advertisement

Babil Khan recently shared heartfelt insights into his childhood and personal struggles. Known for his role in the acclaimed Netflix series The Railway Men, Babil engaged in a candid conversation with MensXP, where he talked about being absent from Bollywood parties and late father, the legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

Why is Babil Khan absent from Bollywood parties?

Making waves in Bollywood with his debut in Qala alongside Tripti Dimri, Babil candidly addressed his absence from social gatherings, attributing it to his upbringing and personal preferences. He said, "Because I am not a star kid. Baba was not a contemporary star from any angle. But now he has become because of all the chatter. He is different. You can’t put him in a box. I go to parties sometimes. I have social anxiety, and that is not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am."

What challenges did Babil face in his growing up years?

Talking further about his relationship with Irrfan Khan, Babil opened up about the challenges he faced growing up amidst his father's fame. He detailed an incident and said, “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child, I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there.”

Recently on the occasion of Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, Babil took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute. He wrote, “Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream BABILUUUU!!! every single time he’d see me... His voice was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness.”