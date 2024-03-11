×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Babil Khan Says He Is Absent From Bollywood Parties Because He's 'Not A Star Kid'

Irrfan Khan's son and actor Babil Khan recently opened up about why he doesn't attend Bollywood parties and disassociated himself from star kids.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Babil Khan
Babil Khan | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Babil Khan recently shared heartfelt insights into his childhood and personal struggles. Known for his role in the acclaimed Netflix series The Railway Men, Babil engaged in a candid conversation with MensXP, where he talked about being absent from Bollywood parties and late father, the legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

Why is Babil Khan absent from Bollywood parties?

Making waves in Bollywood with his debut in Qala alongside Tripti Dimri, Babil candidly addressed his absence from social gatherings, attributing it to his upbringing and personal preferences. He said, "Because I am not a star kid. Baba was not a contemporary star from any angle. But now he has become because of all the chatter. He is different. You can’t put him in a box. I go to parties sometimes. I have social anxiety, and that is not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am."

 

 

What challenges did Babil face in his growing up years?

Talking further about his relationship with Irrfan Khan, Babil opened up about the challenges he faced growing up amidst his father's fame. He detailed an incident and said, “So when a bodyguard comes and takes him away because the crowd is rushing to him and that hand gets pulled away, for the child, I think it’s very traumatic. I had distance from my father, physical distance because he was shooting a lot, but he was very affectionate towards me when he was there.”

Recently on the occasion of Irrfan Khan's birth anniversary, Babil took to Instagram to pen a touching tribute. He wrote, “Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream BABILUUUU!!! every single time he’d see me... His voice was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness.”

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info13 minutes ago

  2. Adani Green Energy operanalises 1,000 MW solar energy at Gujarat

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Mahindra & Mahindra targeting sales of 8 lakh utility vehicles in FY24

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. CAA: Govt Launches Web Portal to Apply For Citizenship

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo