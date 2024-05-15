Advertisement

Babil Khan, late actor Irrfan's elder son, made his acting debut with Qala in 2022. Since then, he has starred in the movie, Friday Night Plan, and the web series The Railway Men. Despite giving memorable performances, the actor often makes headlines for being "extra sweet" and "nice". Now, the actor has slammed all his trolls by penning a long note explaining that he is not “strategised” rather it's just the way he has been raised.

I’m just struggling to adjust to fame: Babil Khan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared a series of photos in a white ensemble and penned a note saying that he just introduced himself as Babil and people think he's "pretentious" and "trying to act humble". He added that whenever he apologises or does something else, people think it of as his strategy. However, the truth is, "it’s just the way I’ve been raised, I am who I am and that’s just the way I behave".

Babil added he understands that it's strange for them to see something new when "all of the clones" look the same. "But if I’m honest to you, the truth is that I’m just struggling adjusting to fame. I put in the work and I deal with the pain and I guess someday it’ll pay," he added.

I guess it’s time for a change: Babil Khan

It seems, the actor is hurt as he added that he cares about his fans and what they think about him. However, now he thinks it's time for a change. "The same things that you loved me for, are now your weapons to hate," he continued. He acknowledged his ardent fans and said that he sees the real ones who never switch lanes. So for him, such fans are like a family and assures them that he'll be there for them because he is in the industry.

The actor is often trolled for his humble gesture towards his fans and paparazzi. However, he always comes out stronger without paying heed to any. He will be next seen in The Umesh Chronicles.