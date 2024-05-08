Advertisement

Babil Khan often remembers his father Irrfan Khan in a heartfelt post. Speaking of which, on Wednesday, May 8, the Qala actor shared a new post talking about survival threats and burdens of life. Along with a long post, he has also shared a series of throwback photos, in which he can be seen enjoying the moment to the fullest.

We think we are bigger than what created us: Babil Khan

Babil started his note by explaining the cycle of birth, death and struggle of life by giving examples of caterpillars and trees. He then compared them with his late father, how "brilliantly" he accepted his role in nature and followed through with extreme obedience and discipline". He then added how people often mistakes to are bigger than who created them, and yet they pray for redemption. "A lot of work goes into seeing that light inside you for what it truly means accepting your darkness and pain, it is the only way to transcend the weight of the vibrations of the music of your being," he continued.

He further hoped that everyone would find a "way to love each other” and face the "survival threats" that nature offers. He concluded by writing, "I pray we evolve from our experiences rather than be burdened by life."

How did Babil remember his father Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary?

Babil shared a post talking about "true friendship" and recalled how filmmaker Homi Adajania was among the very few people who were by Irrfan's side to make him laugh towards the end. He shared that it is the great equaliser of pride. "No formidable demon of superbia can survive the piercing love of a true friendship," he added. He recalled that there were very few people towards the end who made Irrfan laugh, and among them was filmmaker Homi. "I guess that is the greatest gift of all, laughter," he concluded.

What's next for Babil Khan?

Babil made his acting debut in Bollywood with Qala (2022) for which he earned positive reviews from the audience and critics. He has since starred in The Railway Men and Friday Night Plan. Next, he will reportedly be seen in The Umesh Chronicles.