Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Babita Phogat Pays Her Last Respects To Dangal Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, Meets Her Parents

Suhani Bhatnagar essayed the role of a young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 biographical sports drama, Dangal, inspired from the life of Geeta Phogat.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Babita Phogat
Babita Phogat | Image:babitaphogatofficial/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar's demise on February 16, at the age of 19, shocked the industry. Bhatnagar was best known for her role of a young Babita Phogat in the 2016 release Dangal. The professional Indian wrestler paid a visit to the late actress' Faridabad residence to offer condolences to the grieving family.

Advertisement

Babita Phogat pays her last respects to Suhani Bhatnagar


Babita Phogat took to her Instagram handle to pen a note on the untimely demise of Suhani Bhatnagar. Though Phogat's role in Dangal had been essayed by Sanya Malhotra, her childhood had been essayed by Suhani Bhatnagar. The professional wrestler visited Suhani's Faridabad residence, where she paid her last respects to the departed soul, along with expressing her condolences to the grieving parents. 

Advertisement


A lose translation of the caption, originally penned in Hindi, 'Suhani Bhatnagar, (essayed) my childhood in the film Dangal, I reached her Faridabad residence today and paid condolences to her family (and pay my respects). Om Shanti'

Advertisement

How did Suhani Bhatnagar pass away?


For the unversed, Suhani Bhatnagar was all of 19 at the time of her passing. Complications had arisen for the budding actress after having reportedly been involved in an accident which led to a fractured leg. Treatment for the same involved certain medication which had some adverse side effects - primary among them being fluid accumulation in her body. 

Advertisement


The news of her death was officially confirmed by Aamir Khan Productions through a note expressing their condolences on her untimely demise. The note, shared on the production house's official X handle, read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace" 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

22 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

23 minutes ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

24 minutes ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

25 minutes ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

27 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

28 minutes ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

30 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

34 minutes ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

an hour ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

6 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

7 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

8 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

12 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

12 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nationwide Support Pours in For Republic's Fearless Journalism

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Traffic Diversions on These Noida Routes Today: Advisory

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March to Continue on Feb 21, Farmer Leaders Warn

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    World23 minutes ago

  5. Actors Who Played The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Galleries23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo