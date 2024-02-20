Babita Phogat Pays Her Last Respects To Dangal Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, Meets Her Parents

Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar's demise on February 16, at the age of 19, shocked the industry. Bhatnagar was best known for her role of a young Babita Phogat in the 2016 release Dangal. The professional Indian wrestler paid a visit to the late actress' Faridabad residence to offer condolences to the grieving family.

Babita Phogat pays her last respects to Suhani Bhatnagar



Babita Phogat took to her Instagram handle to pen a note on the untimely demise of Suhani Bhatnagar. Though Phogat's role in Dangal had been essayed by Sanya Malhotra, her childhood had been essayed by Suhani Bhatnagar. The professional wrestler visited Suhani's Faridabad residence, where she paid her last respects to the departed soul, along with expressing her condolences to the grieving parents.

A lose translation of the caption, originally penned in Hindi, 'Suhani Bhatnagar, (essayed) my childhood in the film Dangal, I reached her Faridabad residence today and paid condolences to her family (and pay my respects). Om Shanti'

How did Suhani Bhatnagar pass away?



For the unversed, Suhani Bhatnagar was all of 19 at the time of her passing. Complications had arisen for the budding actress after having reportedly been involved in an accident which led to a fractured leg. Treatment for the same involved certain medication which had some adverse side effects - primary among them being fluid accumulation in her body.

The news of her death was officially confirmed by Aamir Khan Productions through a note expressing their condolences on her untimely demise. The note, shared on the production house's official X handle, read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace"